Tatum, Hayward lift Celtics past Magic in OT By Reuters

Gordon Hayward scored 31 points and Jayson Tatum included 29 to lift the Boston Celtics to a 122-119 overtime success over the Magic on Sunday near Orlando.

Jaylen Brown gathered 19 points and 12 rebounds for the third-place Celtics (47-23), who saw their slim possibilities to protect the 2nd seed in the Eastern Conference pass the boards previously on Sunday when Toronto finished up theNo 2 seed with a win over Memphis.

Boston had the ability to take solace in sweeping Orlando in 2019-20, one season after Orlando won all 3 conferences in between the groups.

Hayward, who went into Sunday’s contest averaging 17.2 points per video game, had 22 points in Boston’s 109-98 success at Orlando onJan 24. He included 23 on 10- of-16 shooting in the Celtics’ 116-100 success in your home over the Magic onFeb 5.

Nikola Vucevic had 26 points and 11 rebounds and Terrence Ross included 18 points off the bench for the reeling Magic (32-39), who have actually dropped 4 in a row.

Gary Clark’s three-point play cut Boston’s result in 118-117 with 1: 23 left in overtime prior to Tatum sank a long-range jumper and Daniel Theis included a layup. Markelle Fultz’s dunk made it a one-possession video game, however Vucevic misfired on a 3-point …