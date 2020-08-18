Tatiana Calderon will race at Motegi

Ex- GP3 and Formula 2 racer Calderon was among 4 European- based Super Formula chauffeurs that series organiser JRP confessed remained in risk of missing out on the preliminary of the postponed 2020 season on August 29-30 due to Japan’s stringent COVID-19 migration guidelines.

However, Calderon’s Drago Corse group has actually now revealed that she has actually protected her passage to Japan in time to serve the two-week quarantine duration prior to the test session at Motegi on August 28 that precedes the race weekend.

Motorsport com comprehends that Calderon, who drove in the pre-season test at Fuji Speedway back in March prior to Japan’s borders were basically closed, was re-admitted to the nation on the exact same premises as SUPER GT chauffeur Heikki Kovalainen.

Tatiana Calderon, ThreeBond DRAGO CORSE Photo by: Masahide Kamio

The Finn missed out on the opening 2 rounds of his 2020 project for the SARD Toyota group, however a modification in the guidelines at the start of August enabled him to lastly go into Japan due to the fact that he had a legitimate working visa and had actually left the nation prior to the guidelines altered.

In the occasion Calderon might not make it to Japan, it’s thought the Drago Corse group’s favored replacement was Honda SUPER GT chauffeur Koudai Tsukakoshi.

The Colombian nevertheless is because of leave Japan once again right away after the Motegi weekend to be all set for the …