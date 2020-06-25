Tate pusher Jonty Bravery caught on CCTV ‘scooping up’ boy, 6, before throwing him from balcony

Jonty Bravery, 18, from Ealing, west London , believed to detectives after he was arrested he had planned beforehand to hurt someone at the memorial on that date

A teenager who tried to kill a six-year-old boy by throwing him off a tenth-floor balcony at the Tate Modern was seen on CCTV ‘scooping up’ his victim before throwing him on the railings, laughing and telling the child’s father ‘I’m mad’.

Jonty Bravery, 18, from Ealing, west London, found the young French boy and threw up on the railings, causing him to fall significantly more than 100ft on to a roof five floors below.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, survived the fall, on August 4 a year ago, but suffered serious injuries.

Today, at the Old Bailey in London, Bravery will be sentenced after admitting to a charge of attempted murder at a hearing in December.

The court was today told how Bravery carried out the act ‘with no hesitation’.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer said: ‘As (the boy) approached, the defendant scooped him up and, without any hesitation, carried him directly to the railings and threw him over.

‘The CCTV footage shows (the boy) falling head-first towards the ground.’

Ms Heer said CCTV also showed the defendant backing away from the railings.

She said: ‘He is seen to be smiling, together with his arms raised. At one point, that he appears to shrug and laugh.

‘The footage also captures (the victim’s) parents’ disbelief and rising panic at what had just happened.’

Jonty Bravery (left and right in a court sketch) is accused of throwing the six-year-old boy from a 200ft balcony at the Tate Modern

She said the boy’s father initially thought the incident was ‘a joke’ until that he saw his son’s distorted body below.

Challenged by the daddy, Bravery said: ‘Yes, I’m mad,’ the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said the boy’s mother was becoming ‘increasingly hysterical’ after witnessing the incident. She said Bravery had ‘a big smile on his face’.

The boy’s mother tried to climb on the railings to access her son, but happened back by staff, the court heard.

At his previous hearing, the court heard how after Bravery was arrested he told detectives he had in the pipeline in advance to hurt somebody at the art gallery on that date.

The court heard he snatched the child from his mother’s arms and hurled him from the tenth floor in front of horrified on-lookers.

The six-year old boy was seriously injured after that he was thrown from the viewing platform of the Tate Modern art gallery in London (pictured)

The victim, visiting the London museum with his French family, plunged 100ft on to a roof five floors below (pictured, the aftermath)

Prosecutors said Bravery ‘smiled’ at the boy’s ‘hysterical mother’ and admitted he’d been the main one to throw the child

The young victim, who has still not recovered mobility in his limbs or cognitive capacities, was visiting London with his French family and fell 100ft on to a roof five floors below.

The Crown Prosecution Service said that after he was arrested, Bravery told police that he decided in advance to hurt somebody at the Tate Modern on August 4, in order that he might be on TELEVISION.

It was reported at the time that Bravery, who has autistic spectrum disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder, manged to slide free of his minders who have been accompanying him on a visit to the Tate.

The six-year-old survived but suffered terrible injuries including a bleed on the mind, broken legs and arms, and a fractured spine. He was left not able to move, eat normally or speak.

The boy, who can not be named for legal reasons, had to endure several operations and spent months in hospital in London.