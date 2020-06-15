An 84-year-old grandfather spent 11 weeks contagious with COVID-19 despite having no symptoms – after he survived cancer, six hip replacements and getting hit by way of a truck.

Wally Bridges was an individual at a hospital in Burnie, north-west Tasmania when there is an outbreak following contact with the coronavirus-stricken Ruby Princess cruise ship.

He became one of at the least 114 confirmed cases after authorities tested more than 1,200 healthcare workers and every patient in a medical facility who has been exposed to herpes.

Mr Bridges never showed any outward symptoms of the deadly respiratory infection, and said if he had been discharged following treatment for a bladder infection, he might have remained none the wiser.

Instead, the grandfather-of-20, and soon to be great-grandfather, was transferred to Mersey Hospital and housed with four other patients with COVID-19.

Two of these died in the room.

‘That really got me,’ that he told The Mercury. ‘Seeing them wheeled out. But I was never sick. I had no outward indications of the virus whatsoever.’

He said the staff that cared for him were constantly dressed check out toe in protective equipment, and that he was never allowed to see his wife of 38 years, Jill.

The whole experience made him ‘feel just like a leper’, although the couple maintain they were worried about what may have happened if he were free to get back home.

‘Its so contagious, and especially with children you can find no symptoms,’ Ms Bridges said.

After close to 90 days of repeated positive tests, Mr Bridges returned two negative tests in a row and was discharged to head home.

His wife said she wasn’t astonished he survived the life-threatening disease, which includes killed 435,000 people globally.

‘He’s such as an old boot,’ she said. ‘He doesn’t degrade, he just keeps ongoing… He’s such as an old soldier.’

Prior to this, Mr Bridges survived six hip replacements – including the one which became so infected that he was left without a hip for 10 months.

But that he found a workaround, converting his golf buggy right into a scooter to zip around town until one day, on his method to get a coffee, he was run over by way of a truck.

That incident left him with a broken leg and a spiral fracture. Doctors had to cut five centimetres from the leg to suit another hip.

He also survived bladder cancer more than 20 years ago and is currently coping with heart conditions and an aortic aneurysm.

The flu-like virus, which spawned in Wuhan, China in December 2019, is more serious in the elderly because their immune systems are generally weaker.