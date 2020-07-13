Tasmanian couple build a castle home with their very own moat

A couple have built their own medieval mansion – but it’s taken them significantly more than 10 years to complete.

Tasmanian couple Christina Kent and Francis Shepherd designed the 17-metre home with their own moat over a decade ago.

The home, named Castle Phoenix, sits on a classic apple orchid at Geeveston, south-west of Hobart which the couple purchased once they moved from Queensland 14 years ago.

The 17-metre tall home named ‘Castle Phoenix’ has been slowly constructed over 10 years

The castle has been built using a series of columns made out of brick, features walls with a weaving design and has its own moat

The couple told The Mercury they’d built the castle very nearly entirely independently and aspire to move in within three to four years’ time.

Ms Kent said they never prepared for how long the project would take and had they known they could have never started it.

‘You need to have an element of naivety to start a project similar to this – in the event that you thought about it too much you had never undergo with it,’ she said.

The castle has been built using a number of columns made from brick and features walls with a weaving design and even had its own moat.

The coupe said they had built the castle almost entirely by themselves and hope to move around in within 3 to 4 years’ time

The couple said they’d no idea the project would simply take so long. Pictured are the first stages of the construction

The couple, who are both professional artists, said they stayed focused over the decade by wearing down the workload into individual tasks.

Ms Kent said her partner was laid off through the pandemic nonetheless it has given them a lot more time to focus on their fortress.

‘We’ve got a moat, and we’re maybe not afraid to utilize it,’ she said.

Mr Shepherd (pictured) said he was continually astonished that they could actually build their own castle with little assistance

The couple are now halfway through building the third floor and will soon start on the roof before moving onto the interior furnishings.

Mr Shepherd said he was continually astonished at what they had accomplished.

‘The back of the castle is actually more interesting compared to front. I look at it and that is when it strikes me ‘wow, we did that we’re building a castle that’s crazy’.’ that he said.