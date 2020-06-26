Tasmania announces date for border reopening as SA vows not to ban Melbourne travellers

Tasmania is planning to reopen its borders to mainland Australia in four weeks.

Premier Peter Gutwein has announced the island state intends to ease border restrictions on July 24, depending on public health advice.

He said hawaii will review the coronavirus situation in other jurisdictions over the the following month, paying particular attention to a spike in Victoria.

“If the public health advice is that we should maintain our restrictions, then we will maintain our restrictions,” Mr Gutwein told reporters on Friday.

