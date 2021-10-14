Task force proposes adults 60+ shouldn't take daily aspirin to prevent heart disease or stroke
Task force proposes adults 60+ shouldn't take daily aspirin to prevent heart disease or stroke

The US Preventive Services Task Force is considering making several changes to its guidance on taking a daily aspirin to prevent heart disease and stroke. CNN speaks with task force member Dr. Chien-Wen Tseng.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR