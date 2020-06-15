Task force officials out of public view as White House pivots to economic message

Once an everyday occurrence, the White House coronavirus task force briefings halted unepectedly on April 27. While Fauci has maintained a comparatively busy schedule of media appearances, including interviews on CNN and ABC the other day, Birx as well as other officials have kept a much lower profile and have perhaps not spoken at official White House events in weeks.

The White House communications office largely handles media booking requests for task force members, including Fauci, Birx, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield, and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

The task force, which met nearly every day in March and April, has been meeting in today’s world approximately once per week since mid-May, with two meetings the other day.

CNN’s booking team reaches out to the White House each week to request an appearance from any task force member for any CNN show.

Birx last spoke publicly on May 29, appearing at a roundtable with industry executives, where she fleetingly spoke about testing websites, and noted new hospitalization and mortality rates were down. She participated in interviews with ABC News and Fox News on May 24. On May 22, Birx made an appearance in the briefing room along side press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, discussing mortality rates and asymptomatic spread, and taking questions on nursing homes, places of worship and hydroxychloroquine. Birx and Fauci stood behind Trump on May 15 when that he made an announcement on vaccine development, but neither spoke. Birx did have a question from the press on reopening during a May 7 ending up in the President and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, in the Oval Office, and she was present for a May 6 ending up in Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa. Birx also took some questions at a May 6 National Nurses Day proclamation signing in the Oval Office. She also appeared on CNN within a May 7 town hall. Amid questions of whether the task force could be disbanded in early May, Trump was asked whether Fauci and Birx would still be involved. “Oh, sure. Yeah. They will be, and so will other doctors and so will other experts in the field,” he said. Birx participates in the weekly governors’ teleconference on coronavirus response. According to a readout from the vice president’s office, she “provided an update on data coordination and testing” last Monday. There is really a call scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET Monday. Officials that have appeared on television on the administration’s behalf in recent days, including Peter Navarro, Kevin Hassett, Kellyanne Conway and Larry Kudlow, have noted in passing that they will have spoken with health experts for an update before their hits. During his appearance on CNN Friday, Fauci was shown a clip in which Kudlow said that he “spoke to our health experts at some length last evening. They were saying there is no second spike.” “I have not spoken to Larry Kudlow. I was not one of the people he spoke to,” Fauci told CNN. McEnany has also suggested she’s spoken with Birx before briefings. During a May 12 briefing, McEnany was pressed on when Birx and Fauci might brief again. “You hear from these experts regularly out on television. And, you know, we’ll see the next time they’re up here in this capacity, but they — we certainly have valued their time and we continue to value their time,” she said. Pressed again, she said: “Yeah, again, you know, I don’t know when in this capacity you will see her, but I talk to Dr. Birx regularly.”

Source link