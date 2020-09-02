Tarte, Stila, NYX and more

Is there any much better sensation than nailing the best cat-eye on your very first effort and with confidence roaming through the day, understanding that it’ll still be undamaged the next time you pass a mirror? (Well, most likely– however it’s quite up there, is what we’re stating.).

That sharp wing isn’t based on simple ability alone– an eye liner with a quality applicator and a formula that sits tight regardless of what the day tosses your method is, naturally, clutch.

We set out to discover the liquid liner of all liners that uses efficiently and specifically, stands with all its may to wetness, sets rapidly and does not move, is fairly priced and is colored enough so reapplying the line– and possibly screwing up that wing you refined on the very first shot– isn’t needed.

But prior to we enter our winners, let’s very first clarify here: Finding the “best” of any charm item will permanently be an objective of unlimited variables and subjectivities. What works well on somebody’s oily skin might not fare so well on another’s dry and delicate skin. For everyone who likes an extremely pigmented item, there’s one who chooses a more controlled alternative. Liquid eye liners, alas, are no exception.

So to identify what we might precisely call the very best item in this classification, we got the aid of a number of Underscored staffers with a series of skin types, complexion, eyelid shapes, ability levels and …