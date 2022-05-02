Aysor.am talked to dentist Askanaz Mirzoyan about issues related to the removal of tartar, oral hygiene and maintenance.

“Tartar cleaning is performed using modern, safe, highly effective methods to avoid tissue damage. In the case of a fairly simple procedure, which usually takes no more than 40-60 minutes, even patients with a low pain threshold and a high sensitivity do not experience severe discomfort. “Due to that, cleaning can be performed in almost all cases,” said the dentist.

The procedure is performed by dentists at least once every six months, helps to prevent the development of caries and dangerous pathologies of the gums, provides fresh breath, relieves the patient from complications, and generally achieves oral health.



Speaking about the causes of tartar formation, Mirzoyan detailed.

“200 billion different bacteria and other microorganisms are concentrated in the mouth of each of us. At the same time, not all people spend enough time and effort on hygiene. Often it is not done with much quality, not as systematically as required. Few people use a toothbrush or even just rinse their mouth to remove food debris. As a result, the bacteria actively multiply, settling on soft, hard tissues, in the pockets of the gums, in the gaps between the elements of the dentures.

At first the deposits remain soft, they can still be removed with regular hygiene. If the soft sediments are not removed in time, they will harden, turn into dense stone, and it is almost impossible to get rid of it on its own. ”

In the presence of tartar, the external signs are bad breath, enamel pigmentation (partial or complete darkening), which worsens the appearance of the oral cavity, causes a number of complications in humans, the development of caries, etc.

The dentist added that tartar can occur even in people who do not neglect hygiene, regularly brush their teeth, use special floss. This is due to the fact that the narrow gaps between the teeth are almost impossible to qualitatively clean.

There are certain categories of food and beverages that trigger a rather rapid, intense formation of tartar. These include coffee and wine, as well as sweets and carbonated beverages.



The list of tartar removal methods is now widespread և Ultrasound method is justified.

“This method is not only effective, but less traumatic than other methods. Such cleaning is carried out by means of a special coating, which breaks the bonds of the formations on the teeth with the speed of movements. In addition, filtered water or antiseptic is used. They keep the teeth cool, and the water allows them to remove all the particles of tartar from the interdental spaces and periodontal pockets.

Immediately after the procedure, their surface may lose its dimension, so additional processing is performed. It includes polishing with pastes անակ brushes, which eliminate roughness. “This additional treatment helps prevent the reorganization of tartar,” said the dentist.

Among the methods, the laser one stands out, which has a more subtle effect on the gums. The laser acts as a point, acting only on the unwanted formations, without damaging the surface of the teeth and gums, as the special nozzle does not come into direct contact with them. One of the advantages of the method is that after brushing the teeth, all the nutrients contained in the food are better absorbed.



Tartar removal technique involves several stages.

Application of a local anesthetic (not in all cases, usually in case of hypersensitivity or a large amount of sediment)

Teeth polishing

Application of protective and firming varnish on the enamel surface

Gum treatment with anti-inflammatory agent (if necessary)



To maintain a long-lasting effect after the procedure, dentist Askanaz Mirzoyan recommends:

For the next few days, refrain from foods rich in synthetic or natural dyes և food (juices, red wine, tea, coffee, carrots, beets, etc.)

Use a medium-hard toothbrush that provides high-quality hygiene չի prevents tissue damage

Regularly (once every 3 months) replace the toothbrush, regardless of its degree of contamination և condition

Brush your teeth at least twice a day, flossing

Visit the dentist twice a year for double cleaning

Only regular և complete hygiene կիրառ the use of the simplest methods will help maintain the ideal condition of the oral cavity, prevent the treatment of complex pathologies.

