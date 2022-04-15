The Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation has announced an increase in customs duties on grain exports.

The customs duty on wheat exports from Russia will increase from April 20 to 26, reaching $ 110.7 per ton. One week ago, the rate was $ 101.4 per ton.

The export duty on barley is $ 76 per ton, up from $ 75.4 a month ago, and $ 66.1 per ton on corn, up from $ 65.8 a week ago.