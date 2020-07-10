Targeting international students is a dangerously dumb move (Opinion)

Far away from my children and friends in Dhaka, Bangladesh, I came across a new home in Charlottesville.

My father, who also attended university in the states, was a staunch supporter of American colleges, which that he considered to be the most effective in the world. When I was a young girl, before I really could even place America on a map, I could recognize the mascot for Georgetown University, where my father pursued post-graduate studies. Georgetown memorabilia, like the cobalt blue paperweight by our house phone, (it was the pre-cellphone era), and the navy blue and gray pillow on my father’s black leather reclining chair are etched in to my memories of my childhood.

My father’s belief in educating all of his daughters and in sending us abroad for college — to America, believe it or not — was unheard of in Dhaka in the 1980s. Higher education was a thing that was not wanted to girls, & most families married off their daughters after high school graduation.

Getting to attend college in America was a game changer for my sisters and I. Between us, we now have three degrees from UVA, one from Georgetown, where my sister also went, following within my dad’s footsteps, in addition to one from George Washington University (GWU). My father’s firm belief in educating his daughters changed the span of my life.

So once the Trump administration recently announced new guidance barring foreign students from staying in the united states if they are taking online-only courses this fall semester — to be safe throughout a pandemic — I thought about my very own experience and the significantly more than one million international students who have been in the US attempting to change the course of their lives. Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have taken action, suing the Trump administration Wednesday on the new rule. In a statement provided to CNN, the university said the guidance would affect approximately 5,000 international students. “The order came down without notice — its cruelty surpassed only by its recklessness,” Harvard University President Larry Bacow said. “It appears that it was designed purposefully to place pressure on colleges and universities to open their on-campus classrooms for in-person instruction this fall, without regard to concerns for the health and safety of students, instructors, and others.” The targeting of international students by the Trump administration while the country is gasping for air mid-pandemic is not only unnecessarily cruel but in addition dangerously dumb. But it fits directly into this President’s pattern of targeting every foreigners arriving at America, seemingly for any such thing — be it to seek asylum, legal immigration, and now, even education. Why does this matter, and why in case you care? Because students who come to America on international visas connect America to the entire world and connect Americans to the world. Let’s shop around us. Who are our doctors? Who are our medical researchers? Who are the country’s top scientists Ask yourself — who works to make America stronger than she already is? The fact is, immigration is a mutually beneficial and beautiful relationship, whether Trump and his supporters wish to admit it or perhaps not. And international students are a beautiful part of that process. International students enrich America equally as much as America enriches us. Today, 18 years after my UVA graduation, I am a Washington, DC based journalist and political analyst. The first American friends I made in America, my college roommates, continue to be my close friends 20 years later. One of those girlfriends is my daughter’s godmother. Today when I travel, from Istanbul to El Salvador to Pakistan, scattered around the globe are my former international student friends–from college in America. I even stayed in touch with the former dean of international admissions, and a several years ago, I took some brilliant small children of some family friends to meet and acquire guidance using this dean about applying to UVA. When I moved two years later to the United Kingdom to pursue my Master’s degree, it had been through the UVA alumni club in London that I could find and connect with fellow UVA graduates in a new city where I didn’t know anyone. Even today in work or professional events, if I bump into a UVA alum, we have an instantaneous connection. My point is that studying in America being an international student is not merely concerning the classes. It’s about the experience — of taking classes in a few of the world’s most useful colleges and universities in tandem with the experience to be in a new country, learning about the American culture, experiencing the country alongside your courses. The American education system is a beautiful, multidimensional, and multi-layered academic experience that is frankly unlike anything else on earth. I have no idea where I’d be without my American college degree. I positively wouldn’t be in DC doing what I do, and I definitely would not be an American citizen today raising my American daughters with my American husband living in America. The F1 student visa is not just a piece of paper and a stamp in your foreign passport. It represents the dreams of some of the best and brightest students of all ages from around the globe, and the hopes of the parents. President Donald Trump may believe that with this new guidance that he is just hurting foreigners and immigrants, but just like most Trump-related policies, fundamentally it is America who he is hurting the absolute most.

Source link