Target temporarily closes 175 stores amid protests

Shutterstock

Target has temporarily closed 175 stores throughout the United States amid protests.

“Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal,” the retailer mentioned in a statement.

In Minnesota, 71 stores are closed, 49 are closed in California, 12 are closed in New York, and the remainder are closed in varied different states.

Target crew members impacted by retailer closures can be paid for as much as 14 days of scheduled hours, together with Covid-19 premium pay, the assertion mentioned.

Branches of the retailer had been affected by some protests in current days.