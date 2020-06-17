Target is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour in July

The retailer had made a pledge in 2017 to increase wages to $15 an hour by December 2020. The company said Wednesday that the brand new minimum wage applies to 275,000 part-time and full-time employees at its discount stores, distribution centers and its headquarters.

A tight labor market prior to the pandemic had prompted major retailers including Walmart and Amazon to announce wage hikes. The federal minimum wage is $7.25, and it hasn’t increased in over ten years.

Amazon AMZN Walmart WMT The new $15 minimum wage now puts Target on par with, which raised its minimum wage to $15 in November 2018. It also puts Target before its key rival. Walmart, which employs 1.5 million workers in the United States, currently provides a minimum wage of $11 an hour.

Target last increased its minimum wage to $13 from $11 in June 2019. But the retailer already pays more in some markets which have implemented their very own $15 an hour wage laws. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, Target’s starting hourly wages are $15 and $15.75, respectively.