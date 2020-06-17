Target is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour in July

The retailer had made a pledge in 2017 to increase wages to $15 an hour by December 2020. The company said Wednesday that the brand new minimum wage applies to 275,000 part-time and full-time employees at its discount stores, distribution centers and its headquarters.
A tight labor market prior to the pandemic had prompted major retailers including Walmart and Amazon to announce wage hikes. The federal minimum wage is $7.25, and it hasn’t increased in over ten years.
The new $15 minimum wage now puts Target on par with Amazon (AMZN), which raised its minimum wage to $15 in November 2018. It also puts Target before its key rival Walmart (WMT). Walmart, which employs 1.5 million workers in the United States, currently provides a minimum wage of $11 an hour.
Target last increased its minimum wage to $13 from $11 in June 2019. But the retailer already pays more in some markets which have implemented their very own $15 an hour wage laws. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, Target’s starting hourly wages are $15 and $15.75, respectively.
Target (TGT)also said it could give a $200 onetime bonus to all workers who provided important services to customers through the pandemic. The bonus is on top of split bonuses of $250 to $1,500 the company gave to 20,000 hourly employees in April.
Beginning this week, all workers will also get access to free virtual health care visits until the end of the season, regardless of their insurance plans.