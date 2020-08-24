Tarek El Moussa says he ‘got a second chance at life’ with Heather Rae Young: ‘I’m not gonna waste it’

In the picture, all 4 members of the delighted household use big smiles.

“What can I say,” started El Moussa in the caption. “It’s my 39th birthday, my kids are happy and healthy, and I’m in love with @heatherraeyoung.”

He included: “I got a second chance at life. I’m not gonna waste it. Love you all.”

El Moussa was formerly wed to his “Flip or Flop” co-star Christina Anstead, with whom he shares his kidswith They were wed from 2009-2018.

Anstead, 37, is now wed to Ant Anstead, with whom, she shares a kid, Hudson, almost 1.

In a post from Sunday, El Moussa exposed what he and the “Selling Sunset” star, 32, have actually depended on.

“The birthday weekend has been quite exciting so far!! @heatherraeyoung surprised me Friday by taking me to spend the night at a beautiful hotel in Laguna Beach,” he shared. “We ate great food, went to the spa and sat on the balcony watching waves crash for hours on end.”

Next, the star stated, Young shocked him with a journey to a shooting variety with this “best friends” prior to they all delighted in supper together.

