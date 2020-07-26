Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young engaged after a year of dating

El Moussa, 38, and Young, 32, both shared a image of themselves glammed up as El Moussa slipped a ring on the finger of his bride.

“She said yes!” the HGTV star stated. “#FlippingHerLastName.”

In the caption of her own post, Young composed, “The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!”

The 2 simply commemorated their 1-year-of-dating anniversary on Wednesday by publishing genuine homages to each other on Instagram and described how their romance unfolded.

“From the first day I met you, to our first date and our second date when we decided to commit 100% before we barely even knew each other. But we knew what we had was special. We had that butterflies in your tummy, can’t eat, can’t stop smiling soul mate love,” Young composed.

The “Selling Sunset” star exposed that prior to conference El Moussa, she had “given up hope” about discovering love.

She composed, “It was unexpected for both of us and it was a moment that changed our lives forever.”

Young continued: “You are my very best friend in the whole world. The man I look up to, admire, adore, best daddy, best heart, kind & most important loyal and honest.”

Moussa shared 2 kids, Taylor and Brayden, with his ex-wife, Christina Anstead.

In her post, the “Selling Sunset” star meant being all set for the long-lasting dedication.

“I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Every single day waking up to your sweet face and holding me before bed. I love you beyond anything I could have ever dreamed or imagined,” Young concluded. “I promise to love you every single day @therealtarekelmoussa. Happy One Year Anniversary my bunny bear. the love of my life. Me +you.”

El Moussa likewise confessed in his homage that prior to conference Young, he was “a lost and broken man” who didn’t believe he would discover love once again.

“July 4th was different,” the HGTV star composed, in referral to their very first conference. “It was the last thing I ever expected but I met the love of my life. The second our eyes connected and we smiled at each other I knew my life would never be the same.”

He continued: “She is unbelievable in every method possible and most significantly she enjoys and loves Tay and Bray.

“I just love you to the moon and back. You are my everything and you complete me,” El Moussa gushed. “I’d be lost without you. HAPPY ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY MY LOVE!!”

He likewise attended to public examination concerning their relationship. “Now tell the truth…did you think we were gonna make it?” El Moussa asked.

