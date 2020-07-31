Tarek El Moussa details marriage proposal to Heather Rae Young: ‘I knew my life would never be the same’

“This is the exact moment I got down on one knee and asked Heather Rae Young to be my wife!” El Moussawrote on Thursday “You just never know where life is going to take you. If you told me 13 months ago I would be engaged today I would have called you crazy. You just can’t predict what’s going to happen. One moment you are sitting there and the next your life is completely different.”

El Moussa and the “Selling Sunset” star real estate agent just recently commemorated their 1-year-of-dating by publishing sincere homages to each other on Instagram and discussed how their romance unfolded.

El Moussa shares 2 kids, Taylor and Brayden, with his ex-wife, Christina Anstead, who he was wed to from 2009 to2018 Christina has actually because connected the knot with extremely mechanic and TELEVISION star Ant Anstead.

“The 2nd I saw [Young] I knew my life would never be the very same,” El Moussa continued. “She’s not only become my best friend but she’s also incredible to Tay and Bray. Some of you have followed me for years and have supported me throughout my struggles.”

The “Flipping 101” host thanked his advocates, including, “I couldn’t have gotten here without you! Now… who wants to see the RING??:)”

Back in March, El Moussa informed Fox News that he struck “rock bottom” in 2016 when he discovered himself “lonely, depressed, sad, almost giving up.”

“Those four or five years really got to me,” he stated. “And I just made a decision to just completely rebuild who I am for my kids and reinvent myself and just come back bigger, better and stronger than I ever was.”

He likewise gushed about Young in our sit-down interview and foreshadowed that the 2 realty mavens remained in it for the long-haul.

“We’re just best friends, man. It’s hard to explain yourself over two and half years,” he stated. “It’s like, I wake up to someone now, someone cooks me breakfast, someone’s asking me what I want to eat for dinner. It’s like, wait a minute!”

“So it’s nice having someone there again, you know? And then obviously she’s in luxury real estate. So we talk about real estate all the time,” he continued. “She loves design. Like right now, we’re currently looking for a new place. We’re possibly thinking about building a house together. So I think with her real estate knowledge and her style along with mine, I think we’re gonna do some really cool stuff. And I think we’re planning on doing some really great TV together one day.”

He likewise confessed that “love will make you do crazy things” when asked if he saw infants in his future with Young.