Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are off the market

In a match made in realty paradise, El Moussa, the star of the struck HGTV series “Flip or Flop” is engaged to Young, among the stars of the Netflix truth series “Selling Sunset.”

The set revealed the news Sunday on their particular Instagram accounts.

“She said yes!,” El Moussa composed in the caption of an image revealing him slipping a ring on Young’s finger as the set sported black-tie outfit. “#FlippingHerLastName.”

Young shared the very same image on her account.