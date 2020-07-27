Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are off the market

In a match made in realty paradise, El Moussa, the star of the struck HGTV series “Flip or Flop” is engaged to Young, among the stars of the Netflix truth series “Selling Sunset.”
The set revealed the news Sunday on their particular Instagram accounts.
“She said yes!,” El Moussa composed in the caption of an image revealing him slipping a ring on Young’s finger as the set sported black-tie outfit. “#FlippingHerLastName.”
Young shared the very same image on her account.
She had a bit more to state when the couple commemorated their 1 year dating anniversary days prior to revealing their engagement.
Young composed in a caption that “From the first day I met you, to our first date and our second date when we decided to commit 100% before we barely even knew each other.”
“But we knew what we had was special,” she composed. “We had that butterflies in your tummy, can’t eat, can’t stop smiling soul mate love.”
“I always knew it was out there, I knew I deserved to find it, I had given up hope that you were out there, and then there you were,” she included. “It was unexpected for both of us and it was a moment that changed our lives forever.”
