Tardigrades Have DNA Armour, And We Just Got Closer to Understanding How It Works

By
Jackson Delong
-

Radiation that would reduce the DNA inside our own cells into genetic confetti is no match for the microscopic tough-guy known as a tardigrade, and we just got closer to understanding just how these critters are so tough.

 

Their protection works in part due to the shielding provided by a special ‘damage suppression’ protein called Dsup. Exactly how this molecular armour provides protection isn’t all that clear; now, a computerised model of the protein interacting with DNA could provide a starting place.

Tardigrades – affectionately known as ‘water bears’ or even ‘moss piglets’ – are a phylum of worm-like animals famous for their robust physiology. Their talents include vitrifying their gooey bits to avoid damage from drying out, chilling comfortably in a vacuum, and hibernating while the world goes to hell.   

We’ve known about Dsup’s potential in shielding DNA for a few years now, having put it through its paces in a variety of experiments.

Slipped into a culture of human cells, for example, the protein reduces the destruction caused by a dose of X-rays by around 40 percent. It also seems to do a more than adequate job of protecting DNA against the corrosive effects of hydroxyl radicals.

Somehow, by latching onto strands of nucleic acid, the protein deflects or absorbs nasty elements that…

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 33

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR