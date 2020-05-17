Tara Reid in talks to play ‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin in upcoming film: report

‘ LITTLE FIRES ALL OVER’ SUPERVISOR LYNN SHELTON DEAD AT 54

“We are in talks with the producers and she is being considered, that is all I can say at the moment as casting is on hold,” stated the associate, Philippe Ashfield.

Ashfield proceeded, stating that Reid– not to be puzzled with current Joe Biden sexual offense accuser Tara Reade– discovered “Tiger King” to be “extremely interesting.”

“She feels she can enter into the personality of Carole Baskin extremely well … as well as she has a comparable appearance to [Baskin],” stated the rep.

“Tiger King” concentrated on the extreme competition in between Baskin as well as fellow large feline lover Joe Exotic, which rose in a murder-for-hire story versus Baskin.

The movie is among several jobs in growth complying with the collection, which came to be a viral experience after it’s launch towards the start of the coronavirus lockdown.

Projects with Nicolas Cage as well as Kate McKinnon are being established, while Rob Lowe has actually likewise reviewed a possible task with filmmaker Ryan Murphy.

Reps for Reid did not promptly react to Fox News’ ask for remark.