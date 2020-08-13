Tara Reade Wants Media To Question Kamala Harris About Biden’s Accusers

On Wednesday, previous Senate staffer Tara Reade, who declares that Joe Biden dedicated sexual attack versus her in 1993, stated that the media need to question vice governmental prospect Kamala Harris on the allegations.

Reade stated throughout an interview with Scott Whitlock of NewsBusters, “Journalists should be asking her pointedly why there was a smear campaign on me and why Kamala was so aggressive and assertive with Kavanaugh, and here she knows there is a credible sexual assault accusation against Sen. Biden.”

RELATED: Kamala Harris Once Stood By Biden Accusers– ‘I Believe Them’

Kamala Harris in 2019 on Biden’s accusers: ‘I believe them and I respect them’

In April 2019, Harris stated she thought the ladies who had actually implicated Biden of touching them wrongly.

Harris stated then, “I believe them and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it.”

Tara Reade went on: “You can’t ignore it. This tactic of smear and ignore is not going to be effective with me. I will not be intimidated. I will not be silenced… No one is paying me. It has literally cost me everything.”