Tara Reade, a former Senate aide who has accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, said in an interview with Megyn Kelly that the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee should withdraw from the 2020 race. MJ Lee reports. #CNN #News
Tara Reade: Biden should not be running on character
