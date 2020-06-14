Tapper: US needs to let go of celebrating ‘dead, racist losers’

The President and his supporters have had plenty of nasty things to say about these men who have served our country, of course. No requirement for me to report them. You all have access to Twitter.

The President wants to continue to honor Gen. Henry Benning, who had been, in what of Gen. David Petraeus, “Such an enthusiast for slavery that as early as 1849 he argued for the dissolution of the union and the formation of a southern Slaveocracy.”

He wants to continue to honor Braxton Bragg, a slave owner who resigned ignominiously after losing the Battle of Chattanooga. And on and on — you get the idea.

Men who declared war upon the United States to fight for his or her right to own and rape and kill Black Americans.

Now, the White House cannot defend the fact that a US military base is known as after somebody believed to have headed the Georgia Klan, so instead they talk about exactly how we won two world wars with soldiers trained on those 10 bases. Four of these forts were named in the 19-teens, six of them were named in the 1940s.

These bases were not named after the Civil War in attempt at national reconciliation. They were named in the 20th century as an easy way of honoring the racist “Lost Cause” that the generals fought.

The key term in that phrase — lost. They lost. And rightfully so. Their cause was immoral.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, arguing that the bases should not be renamed, asked hypothetically this week, where does it end? Do we take away honors to George Washington or Thomas Jefferson? And that is a fine question. And I don’t have a solution.

Washington and Jefferson had slaves, though their careers are not built on fighting for the right to own slaves. In other words, they truly are honored regardless of the hideous parts of their histories, perhaps not because of the hideous parts of their histories.

But, before we talk about where this all ends, it generally does not take much moral clarity to recognize that a good place to start would be for the United States to stop honoring traitors and terrorists.