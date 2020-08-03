CNN’s Jake Tapper questions Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson on a retweet by President Trump which criticized George Floyd following his death. #CNN #News
Home Top Stories Tapper presses Ben Carson on Trump's retweet about George Floyd
Most Popular
Frederik Andersen plays good, but Joonas Korpisalo plays better
It's authorities, hockey is back, and the Toronto Maple Leafs began significant play on Sunday night with a regrettable 2-0 loss to the...
Argentina’s debt dance: a pivot to the IMF?
© AFP by means of GettyImages Eric Lalo is head of sovereign advisory at Rothschild & &Co Before that he was co-head of the...
The real reason Donald Trump hates mail-in ballots
California wants to send mail-in ballots to all registered voters ahead of the 2020 election due to the coronavirus pandemic, a move that President...
eXtremeRate Chrome Gold Top Shell Front Housing Faceplate Replacement Parts with Side Rails Panel...
Price: (as of - Details) Product Description ...
How Common Treatments For Endometriosis Are Failing Those With Chronic Pain
When Lauren Gelfer discovered she had endometriosis, she had actually remained in chronic pain for almost 9 years and her nerve system...
America is on a brink like none since the Civil War (opinion)
Americans are residing in a period when efforts to create a brand-new nationwide identity-- whatDr Martin Luther KingJr defined as a "beloved community"...
Heat Check (Hiatus): Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets weren't precisely shooting on all cylinders in March prior to the league closed down. They divided their 6 contests in...
Lord & Taylor, oldest department store, is latest 2020 COVID-era bankruptcy
© 2020 Fortune Media IPLimited All RightsReserved Use of this website makes up approval of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy|CA...