Tapped phone call revealed cartel leader’s mother tried to pay Mexican judge for his release

Mexico’s office of the attorney general of the republic intercepted a phone conversation where the mother of an so-called cartel leader – who’s linked to the 2014 disappearance of 43 students – instructed his lawyer to pay off the court in trade for his release.

The content of the recording, that was first published by Mexican newspaper El Universal on Thursday, came hours after Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the judicial system have been bribed so as to free José Ángel ‘El Mochomo’ Casarrubias, who had been rearrested when he premiered from prison.

A man recognized as Juan, who’s part of the team put together by lead lawyer Arturo Rodríguez, briefed Francelia Salgado for about six minutes on the status of Casarrubías’ case, assuring her that every thing was ready for her son to be released after that he was captured June 24.

Mexican authorities have claimed José Ángel ‘El Mochomo’ Casarrubias (left) is linked to the September 2014 disappearance of 43 male student teachers in the southwestern state of Guerrero. El Mochomo is the so-called leader of the Guerreros Unidos Cartel

A recording of a conversation intercepted by the Mexican government revealed that Francelia Salgado (pictured) discussed monetary compensation to secure the release of her son, El Mochomo

Pictured: 43 student teachers students whose bodies have not been found given that they went missing September 26, 2014

Casarrubías premiered from the Altiplano prison in the State of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon. The attorney general’s office nor El Universal indicate the exact date of the conversation.

However, authorities arrested him right outside the prison on suspicion of organized crime activities.

‘The evidence and the allegations have been completely entered each morning. My colleague Arturo (inaudible) [and I] met with the friend who’s helping us and that he told us that the ‘job’ is ready and nothing else is awaits (inaudible) to assert and sustain it,’ Juan said in the recording.

The attorney then broke down some of the information on a meeting that took place with Marco Aurelio González, a court clerk who works under María del Socorro Castillo, the head judge of the Second Criminal District Court in the State of Mexico.

‘This person [González] told us that every thing is already done, that if we could go on within the economic issue,’ Juan explained. ‘He even scheduled me today [to meet] at six in the afternoon. So I had discussed the economic issue with you. But I do not know, you tell me.’

Salgado, who had been outside the detention facility when El Mochomo was taken into custody upon his initial release, wanted to make sure González wasn’t getting too in front of himself with the agreement they had in position and reminded Juan that the payments should be generous.

‘No, remember what we agreed to, giving and giving,’ Salgado said. ‘Tell them what we are maybe not going to back down, but we want to give and present.’

The exact quantity of the monetary compensation is unknown, but local media outlets reported El Mochomo had agreed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to walk out of prison.

Del Socorro Castillo eventually ruled that there was inadequate evidence to charge the alleged leader of the Guerreros Unidos Cartel with charges of organized crime and kidnapping, and instructed the court to release him from custody Wednesday afternoon.

El Mochomo is questioned with a law enforcement agent moments following a judge ordered his release from a prison in the State of Mexico, in central Mexico, before that he was taken into custody

Forty-three male teaching students from Ayotzinapa, Mexico, were detained September 26, 2014 by corrupt police on the way to a protest (pictured) and handed over to the Guerreros Unidos Cartel

The Federal Judiciary Council said it has opened a study into del Socorro Castillo and the court.

A federal judge has ruled that Casarrubías could be held for up to 40 days while prosecutors investigate new charges which they intend to file.

Casarrubías reportedly ordered the execution of the 43 teaching students who disappeared after being detained on September 26, 2014, by corrupt cops in Ayotzinapa, a municipality in the southwestern state of Guerrero.

The abduction happened when 43 male teaching students from the rural town of Ayotzinapa were detained on their way to a protest and handed over to the Guerreros Unidos Cartel, after which these were never seen again.

El Mochomo is led in to a police van moments after he was taken in to custody following a judge signed off on his release due to lack of evidence

According to local media, intelligence reports from the interrogation of detainees suggest that El Mochomo gave the order for the 43 students to be executed, even though their bodies were never found.

Last year, López Obrador announced plans to reinvestigate the case ‘nearly from scratch’, after 77 detainees were released amid allegations of official incompetence and corruption.

The suspect’s brother, Sidronio Casarrubías, who was previously the cartel’s head, was arrested in 2014 as a main suspect of the mass kidnapping, but was absolved with a judge a year ago, who determined that he had been held illegally and tortured to extract a confession.