TaoTronics Bluetooth Headphones SoundElite 72 Sports Magnetic Earphones Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 aptX HD Audio 3 EQ Setting 14H Playtime CVC 8.0 Noise cancellation Bulit-In Mic IPX7 Waterproof

TaoTronics – Enhance Your Life Enjoy life to the fullest with TaoTronics. From industry-leading LED lighting solutions to home goods and audio devices, we put users at the center of our decisions and design products that address life’s needs and help you make the most of your daily activities. Technical Specifications: aptX HD codec cVc 8. 0 noise cancellation EQ settings (Normal, Bass, Treble) 14hr playtime IPX7 splash-proof Bluetooth V5. 0 Magnetic clip Lightweight What’s in the Box: 1 × TaoTronics Wireless Stereo Earphones (Model: SoundElite 72) 1 × USB Charging Cable 6 × Ear Buds (two are equipped on the earphones) 6 × Ear Hooks (two are equipped on the earphones) 1 × Travel Pouch 1 × User Guide Note: This product (Model: SoundElite 72) is an upgraded version of model TT-BH16. Better sound performance, with the aptX HD technology and 3 EQ settings (normal, bass and treble). Longer playtime, Up to 14 hr playtime ensures you can enjoy your music whenever you need it. Built-in microphone with advanced cVc 8. 0 noise cancellation technology. Take clear hands free calls on the go.

