Tanzania’s opposition leader attacked in his home months before election

Tanzania’s principal opposition leader was attacked by unidentified assailants as he entered his home late at night time, officers with his social gathering stated on Tuesday, simply months forward of a normal election and as opposition figures face alleged harassment.

Freeman Mbowe, the leader of the opposition in parliament and chair of the Chadema social gathering, was rushed to a well being centre for therapy after he was attacked in a single day in Dodoma, the executive capital, Dodoma’s regional police commander Gilles Murotto informed reporters.

“Mbowe has a fracture on his right leg and according to the doctors his condition has stabilised,” Mr Murotto stated, including that the assault is beneath investigation.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

A local weather of worry has grown in the East African nation, rights teams and critics say, as president John Magufuli seeks a second time period in the October election that exhibits no signal of being delayed regardless of the coronavirus pandemic.

Critics accuse Mr Magufuli’s administration of curbing freedom of meeting. Since 2016, opposition rallies throughout the nation have been banned.

Read extra

Earlier this 12 months Mr Mbowe and eight others had been sentenced to serve a five-month jail time period or pay or fines for expenses together with conspiracy to commit offences, illegal meeting, sedition and incitement.

Chadema secretary-general John Mnyika stated the assault was harking back to one in 2017 when former opposition legislator Tundu Lissu was shot by unknown gunmen at his home in Dodoma. Mr Lissu was rushed to a Nairobi hospital before being transferred to Belgium for additional therapy.

To date, nobody has been arrested.

Mr Lissu has stated he’ll problem Mr Magufuli for the presidency in October. Mr Mbowe has not introduced any such plans.

Associated Press