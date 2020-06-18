Image copyright

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has been criticised over his repeated attacks on “imperialists” and his recent declaration that prayers had ended coronavirus in the East African state.

But this is unlikely to bother him as, throughout his presidency in excess of five years, he has styled himself as a stout African nationalist and a devout Catholic waging war against foreign powers wanting to exploit the East African nation.

“I want you Tanzanians to believe that you have a real president, a real rock. I cannot be threatened and I am not threatened,” Mr Magufuli said in March 2018.

He hopes that he has cemented this reputation during the last two years, and it will secure him an additional term in elections due in October.

Mr Magufuli has been critical of both Western and Chinese investors





One of Mr Magufuli’s biggest battles was against Canadian mining giant Barrick Gold Corp.

He demanded a 60% stake for the us government in three of its gold mines to end the “exploitation” of Tanzania’s resources.

The 60-year-old president cast the negotiations as a clash between a cow and a rabbit and, although the government eventually settled for a 16% share, the talks signalled that it was no further business as usual.

Rejects ‘madman’s’ handle China

As Barrick boss Mark Bristow walked from the lectern to shake Mr Magufuli’s hand at the signing ceremony in January, he said: “What it’s done is challenge the mining industry and all of us to embark on something where we win together or lose together.”

In his response, Mr Magufuli not only burnished his nationalist credentials, but additionally his religious credentials, saying: “I thank God for the success of this agreement.”

Mr Magufuli has encouraged congregational worship throughout the coronavirus crisis





He has also cancelled two relates to China: the building of Tanzania’s first electric railway line linking the main commercial city Dar es Salaam to the main city, Dodoma, about 500km (310 miles) away and the construction of East Africa’s biggest port in Bagamoyo, once the capital of German East Africa, at a cost of $10bn (£8bn).

Mr Magufuli said just a “madman” would accept the financial terms negotiated by his predecessor Jakaya Kikwete’s government for the building of the port.

He has long blamed selfish leadership and a failure to place the nation first for Tanzania’s underdevelopment.

But it is Western powers that Mr Magufuli is most suspicious of, and that he accuses local “puppets” – usually a cast of opposition politicians, rights activists and critical journalists – of championing the interests of their “masters”.

‘A brutal pragmatist’

“This healthy suspicion sometimes fuels paranoia, which is strange for a president who has consolidated so much power,” Tanzanian analyst Thabit Jacob told the BBC.

“His nationalism has also turned illiberal and populist. He is squeezing the opposition, narrowing civic space, cracking down on the media and increasing surveillance.”

Getty John Magufuli: Key facts Born to a peasant farmer on 29 October 1959

Became a school teacher and industrial chemist

Elected MP for the ruling party in 1995

Served in various ministries until elected president in 2015

Famously helped clean streets and get rubbish after taking office

NicknamedThe Bulldozer and Chuma (Swahili for Piece of Iron) Source: BBC

Tanzanian writer Elsie Eyakuze said he’d a “brutal pragmatism that leans on a particular world view of strong leadership.

“It will not allow for discussion or dissent about techniques or outcomes as this might ostensibly weaken the government or introduce some chaos.”

No trips to the West

Mr Magufuli has revived use of the Swahili word “beberu”. It literally means “a male goat”, but it was commonly used to refer to “Western imperialists” when Tanzania was fighting for independence, and each time a socialist government took office following the end of British colonial rule.

Mr Magufuli has not been on a single official visit to a Western nation since visiting power. Nor has that he attended, as president, sessions of the UN General Assembly, which other African leaders see as an chance to spell out their vision to a global audience.

He has attended African Union summits and visited several African countries – including Rwanda and Uganda, whose leaders in a variety of ways share his suspicions of Western nations.

However, that he puts his vision for the nation before his pan-African ideals. He did not attend regional summits to discuss the coronavirus crisis, and the temporary border closure of Tanzania’s borders with Zambia and Kenya point to diplomatic tensions.

When Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni described the regional body, the East African Community, as a “household” whose “occupants” needed to co-operate to combat the virus, Mr Magufuli – without directly referring to his Ugandan counterpart’s comments – said at a church service in his hometown that “we co-operate in bringing development. However, in resolving a problem, everyone has their own means”.

Unlike Uganda and Rwanda, Mr Magufuli did not impose a lockdown to curb the virus, saying he feared it would cause poverty.

Unfairly singled out?

As a result, he’s come under criticism from the main opposition parties, which say densely populated cities should have been under lockdown.

However, Mr Magufuli just isn’t alone in rejecting such measures.

Data collected by the respected Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) demonstrates around one fourth of African states, including Ethiopia, didn’t shut down to curb the spread of the virus.

Why lockdowns might not be the answer in Africa

And right after the first Covid-19 case was detected in the united states in mid-March, Tanzania took measures such as for example closing schools and banning sports events.

Shaking hands carries the risk of spreading coronavirus





Even before this, Mr Magufuli famously exchanged a foot greeting with opposition politician Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad at the presidential mansion as health experts warned that herpes could spread through handshakes.

Despite this, World Health Organization (WHO) Africa director Matshidiso Moeti accused Tanzania of acting slowly to curb the spread of the virus.

“In Tanzania we have observed that physical distancing, including the prohibition of mass gatherings, took some time to happen and we believe that these might have been probable factors that led to a rapid increase in cases there,” the South African-born WHO official said in April.

Getty Coronavirus is just a devil. It cannot are now living in the body of Christ”

For his critics, one of Mr Magufuli’s biggest mistakes has been to encourage religious services, sometimes without social distancing, despite the fact that most health experts say the danger of infections spreading is very high at such gatherings.

“Coronavirus is a devil. It cannot live in the body of Christ,” the Tanzanian leader, who features a PhD in chemistry and is a devout Catholic, said in March.

And when Mr Magufuli addressed worshippers earlier this month, that he said: “The corona disease has been eliminated thanks to God.”

A couple of days later that he appeared to row back on his statement, saying the herpes virus was still around and urging individuals to continue to just take precautions such as for example washing their hands regularly.

But on Tuesday, in his final parliamentary address before election campaigning started, Mr Magufuli repeated that God had spared Tanzania the virus, and called for all schools to reopen and for a return to normality.

Conspiracy theories

However on exactly the same day, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said Tanzania had 66 active coronavirus cases, releasing data for the very first time since April when Mr Magufuli questioned the reliability of the figures.

Mr Magufuli has insisted that organizations remain open despite the risk of Covid-19





In at least two previous speeches, Mr Magufuli described Tanzania’s fight against the illness as “warfare”, hinting he saw it as a “Western plot”.

“There are so many unbelievable things being done in this country. Either the imperialists have bought off the laboratory technicians, or they are not competent, which is not true,” that he said.

He also questioned the credibility of testing kits, without saying who had supplied them.

“So many times, I have insisted that not everything that you are given is good. There could be people being used, that equipment could be used… but it could also be sabotage because this is warfare,” he said, lurching towards a conspiracy theory.

Magufuli is just a ‘piece of iron’

Mr Magufuli has also championed traditional medication, including steam inhalation and a Malagasy-produced tonic created from the artemisia plant, to fight herpes, despite the WHO saying there is absolutely no evidence that the treatment works.

Steam inhalation booths have been setup in the main city Dar es Salaam by herbalists





“Magufuli sees African nations as allies, or at least, not ‘mabeberu’, and therefore, prefers to deal with them and seek out medical remedies from them rather than from elsewhere,” Tanzanian political analyst Dan Paget said.

Many health experts believe the leaders – who also include Liberia’s George Weah – are creating false hopes, but herbal medicine is area of the lives on most Africans. WHO data demonstrates 80% of these use it.

Whether Mr Magufuli’s strategy has paid off will end up clear in the coming months.

For now, he’s strengthened his support among many African nationalists, religious conservatives, and businessmen, bolstering his odds of securing an additional term in the October election.

When Mr Kikwete handed capacity to him in 2015, that he said: “I’m leaving, but we’ve brought this chuma [Swahili for a piece of iron].”

It was an apt description of Mr Magufuli’s type of leadership, that has been applauded by his supporters and loathed by his critics.