A Tanzanian miner and father-of-30 has become a millionaire overnight after he discovered two huge gemstones worth £2.4million.

The government handed Saniniu Laizer a cheque for 7.74 billion Tanzanian shillings (£2.4million) for both dark violet-blue stones, each about the size of a forearm, throughout a trading event in the northern region of Manyara yesterday

Laizer discovered the chunks in just one of the tanzanite mines in the north of the united states which are surrounded by way of a wall to manage cross-border smuggling of the valuable mineral.

‘There will be a big party tomorrow,’ Laizer, who has four wives and 30 children, told the BBC.

Saniniu Laizer is pictured during a trading event in Manyara, northern Tanzania yesterday, holding two slabs of Tanzanite that made him a multimillionaire overnight

The 52-year-old said he would slaughter a cow to celebrate his chance.

He added he would use some of his earnings to create a school and a shopping mall in his community, adding that lots of locals cannot afford to cover their childrens’ education.

He said that his lifestyle wouldn’t change and that he would continue to look after his herd of 2,000 cows.

The first gemstone weighed 20lb as the second weighed 11lb, a mines ministry spokesperson said. Before Laizer dug out the chunks last week, the greatest Tanzanite stone recorded was seven pounds.

Tanzanite is an ultra-rare gemstone found only in a small northern region of the East African nation.

Pictured: The two slabs of Tanzanite discovered by artisanal miner Saniniu Laizer, which earned him £2.4million at a trading event yesterday

Laizer was pictured on Tanzanian television being presented with a big cheque after the Bank of Tanzania bought the gemstones in a ceremony yesterday. President John Magufuli phoned to congratulate Laizer live on tv.

‘This is a confirmation that Tanzania is rich,’ Magufuli told minerals minister Doto Biteko.

Tanzania this past year set up trading centres around the country to allow artisanal miners to market their gems and gold to the us government.

Artisanal miners aren’t officially utilized by any mining companies and usually mine by hand.

Magufuli inaugurated the wall around tanzanite mining concessions in northern Tanzania in April 2018, in an attempt to get a handle on illegal mining and trading activities.

At the full time he said 40 % of tanzanite produced there clearly was being lost.