Tanzania President claims country is free from coronavirus ‘by the grace of God’

Magufuli’s feedback got here in a speech at a church in the capital metropolis of Dodoma on Sunday. He attributed the constructive Covid-19 final result to citizen’s prayers, native well being officers and the efforts of entrance line well being care employees.
President Magufuli celebrated churchgoers throughout the service for not sporting masks, claiming that was an indication the country had overcome coronavirus and folks have been now not afraid.
Last week, the President mentioned hospitals in the main metropolis of Dar es Salaam, had solely 4 Covid-19 sufferers remaining.
Regional WHO officers had expressed concern over Tanzania’s implementation of social distancing and protecting locations of worship open.
Early on, Magufuli dismissed the seriousness of coronavirus in Tanzania, urging his residents to “pray coronavirus away,” believing the “satanic virus can’t live in the body of Jesus Christ.”
He blamed the rising quantity of constructive circumstances on defective take a look at kits.
Tanzania has eased coronavirus restrictions as universities, excessive faculties, and worldwide journey have all reopened. Primary and secondary faculties stay closed.