Tanzania President claims country is free from coronavirus ‘by the grace of God’

Magufuli’s feedback got here in a speech at a church in the capital metropolis of Dodoma on Sunday. He attributed the constructive Covid-19 final result to citizen’s prayers, native well being officers and the efforts of entrance line well being care employees.

President Magufuli celebrated churchgoers throughout the service for not sporting masks, claiming that was an indication the country had overcome coronavirus and folks have been now not afraid.

Last week, the President mentioned hospitals in the main metropolis of Dar es Salaam, had solely 4 Covid-19 sufferers remaining.

Tanzania has not launched any knowledge on coronavirus circumstances since April 29. At the final depend, there have been 509 reported circumstances and 21 deaths in Tanzania, in accordance with the World Health Organization.