Tanya Day: Aboriginal death in custody decision ‘devastates’ relatives

image copyrightVictorian Government image caption A coroner released footage of Ms Day’s arrest, after a request from her family

Relatives of an Aboriginal woman who died in Australian police custody say they are “devastated and angry” that no officer will face prosecution.

Tanya Day fell and hit her head in a cell in 2017 after being arrested for drunkenness. She was left fatally injured on a floor for three hours.

Police said they had decided not to pursue charges against officers over the high-profile case in Victoria.

Aboriginal deaths in custody have sparked large protests nationally.

In April, a coroner found that Ms Day’s death in the town of Castlemaine had been “clearly preventable” and that “an indictable offence may have been committed”.