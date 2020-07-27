Tana Mongeau Apologizes For Attending ‘Huge’ House Party Amid Coronavirus Pandemic!

Tana Mongeau understands she requires to set a much better example!

The YouTube titan required to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to say sorry after attending a party that broke social distancing guidelines throughout the coronavirus pandemic and stating “we don’t f**king care” in a video.

The apology followed the 22- year-old and a number of other web stars– consisting of James Charles and Nikita Dragun— were called out by Tyler Oakley for “partying in large groups” in spite of restored COVID-19 limitations inCalifornia

He composed:

“if your favorite influencers are at huge house parties during a pandemic (& are dumb enough to post it on social media)… they are bad influences. unfollow them.”

Oakley didn’t state who was tossing the party, however the tweets followed an enormous birthday celebration was tossed for TikTok star Larray (genuine name Larri Merritt) on Tuesday.

In action to being called out this weekend, Tana confessed she wasn’t being an excellent influencer and firmly insisted to her fans she wished to “be better than this”:

“Partying/going to any social gatherings during a global pandemic was such a careless and irresponsible action on my behalf. I fully hold myself accountable for this + will be staying inside. Actions like that don’t deserve a platform and I want to fully apologize and be better than this.”

Sounds like she actually regrets her actions … or a minimum of is sorry for individuals learning about them! Tana went on to clarify the part of the video where she and YouTuber Erika Costel state “we don’t f**king care,” informing fans they were not describing social distancing standards. She described:

“While Erika and I were referring to past drama in our video the topic no longer matters — I need to be a better example and person.”

Well, a minimum of she’s self-aware! The drama came weeks after Tana shared her coronavirus test results to show to fans she evaluated unfavorable.

In action to a Twitic who composed, “What’s funny is @tanamongeau got tested positive for corona but she’s been going out every night Sneezing faceSneezing face but that’s none of my business,” Tana shared her test results, tweeting:

“ my bad my individual information is all over this file and i have actually never ever rly needed to tweet a medical record prior to haha:-RRB-“

Of course, that test was handled June 30– weeks prior to Tana and co. struck up that big party. Do U think Tana will in fact remain “inside” moving forward like she stated she would?