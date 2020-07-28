Tamworth KFC customer films staff standing in greasy puddles and on top of food waste

KFC employees have actually been recorded working in a ‘unclean’ kitchen area, with deep greasy puddles on the ground with pieces of chicken, chips and litter scattered all over.

Parents Robbie and Mimi got a behind-the-scenes take a look at the ‘rank’ kitchen area when they brought up to gather their meal at the drive-thru window at KFC Tamworth on Saturday night.

They later on submitted the video to Facebook, where it was identified ‘ revolting’, ‘rank’ and ‘unclean’ by users and has actually given that collected more than 113,000 views.

In the clip, the quick-food employees consistently stroll through the greasy puddle in the centre of the kitchen area which has KFC’s signature potato and gravy suspended in it.

The supervisor then steps in and uses a complimentary, repacked meal, however they were so delayed by the state of the dining establishment that they chose to feed it to their pet.

Parents Robbie and Mimi got a behind the scenes take a look at the ‘putrid’ kitchen area (imagined) when they brought up to gather their meal at the drive-thru window at KFC Tamworth on Saturday

The video starts with a KFC employee, a teenage kid, holding out an EFTPOS device for Robbie to spend for his meal.

The employee is just using a glove on his right-hand man while his left hand is ungloved.

‘Show them what you have actually got on your hand,’ Robbie asks, triggering the working to mumble something disqualified and leave without another word.

His female coworker calls after him as he strolls through a deep puddle of grease with chicken, chips, potato and gravy, napkins and plastic cups in it.

The supervisor of the shop, a boy, then came to the window to resolve their problem, once again learning the greasy puddle.

‘He touched the food and he had one glove on and his other hand was unclean. I asked him to reveal his and he would not reveal it and he simply removed,’ Robbie described.

‘His hands were unclean, he had them on the food.’

‘If you desire, I can totally repack that since that is definitely horrible and I’ll speak to him for you,’ the supervisor responded.

Robbie then panned over to the KFC bag with grease spots on it prior to handing it back to the KFC supervisor.

‘Look at that things on there, appearance. Look how unclean the bag is,’ Robbie stated.

‘That is not appropriate, I’ll go speak to him,’ the supervisor responded prior to leaving.

A female employee then repacked the meal once again needed to stroll through the disturbingly deep puddle of water in the shop.

‘Look at that, walking in slop. That’s chatty,’ Robbie said.

‘Chat’ is an Australian slang term for revolting.

A female employee then repacked the meal once again needed to stroll through the bizarrely deep puddle of water in the shop. The puddle appeared to have grease drifting on top with chicken, chips and potato and gravy scattered throughout

The supervisor then returned, yielding: ‘I’m uncertain what was on his hand however I can see there’s things on there.’

He likewise asked Robbie to stop recording, however the customer stated he needed to continue taping for ‘my health and security’.

‘I’m so sorry about that, mate. We’ve remade the meal for you and I’m not going to make you pay since that is definitely horrible. Sorry about that,’ the supervisor responded.

The video, which then cut off, was later on submitted to Facebook, where individuals explained the kitchen area as ‘revolting’, ‘rank’ and ‘unclean’.

When asked if they consumed the food, Robbie’s spouse Mimi stated: ‘No, we provided it to the pet.’

A KFC representative stated: ‘We’re incredibly worried to see this video.

‘We have actually called the customer and are in the procedure of examining this concern, as we take our food security and health requirements really seriously.’