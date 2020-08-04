TAMPROAD 20W Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Subwoofer Rich Bass Wireless Stereo Outdoor/Indoor Speakers Support Remote Control FM Radio TF Card LCD Display for Home Party Smartphone Computer PC



Product Description

Imagine Future & Enjoy Present

There are many loud Bluetooth speakers out there & then there is RS-A800 – not just loud, but truly powerful!

Its 20W stereo output is coupled by an in-built passive subwoofer to provide the best bass streaming and amplification.

Bigger & stronger than other options in its class, RS-A800 has all the potential to be party lovers’ best buddy.

Features

Portable Bluetooth Speaker,built-in bluetooth 2.1 wireless transmission, working distance up to 10 meters.

Compatible with all Bluetooth devices such as smart phones, tablet PCs, iPOD …

Support FM radio, FM channel automatically

Support Digital Display+Intelligent Remote Control

After shutdown automatically memory track number

Support 3 louderspeakers, big power 20W, heavy bass guide tube design

Can match the personal computer, MP3,MP4, and is equipped with 3.5mm stereo audio output interface of the mobile phone and other audio equipment.

Specification

Product type: RS-A100 bluetooth speaker

Speakers: 10W+5w x 2

Speaker unit:4″+3″x2

Frequency Response: 80Hz-20KHz

Input Voltage: DC 5V

Control: Volume/BT/Remote Control/USB/TF

Size: W160*H240*D185mm

Charging Time: about 3-4hours

Playing Time: about 8hours

Battery ​Capacity: 3600Mah

20W Big Power Bluetooth Speaker



Natural and accurate sound features with loud clear clarity, high quality stereo sound and rich bass, wise exterior design, more like a work of art.

How do I use the FM radio to automatically search for channel functions?



You can Press “M” button to enter FM Radio mode.

You can long press “Play/Pause” button to Automatic search.

When searching, you can short press the “Play/Pause” button to stop automatic search. It will take a few minutes to search all the station.

press “Prev/Next” or remote control to browse and select channels.

Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The carrying handle allow you easily to take your speaker wherever you are. Perfect for classroom, wedding, party/public gathering and other indoor/outdoor activities.

Party Speaker

As long as you bring it, you are always partying, whether it is family gatherings, class reunions, school activities, company activities, outdoor activities, etc., it will bring you more attention.

Intelligent Compatible

You can play music through the USB port; TF card and AUX input (such as mp3, mp4 player); or stream music from any Bluetooth-enabled device easy to pair (such as Android, iPhone, iPod, tablet). Let you be free to move during the event.

20W portable powerful speaker



Package list

1 x RS-A800 Bluetooth Speaker

1 x Remote control

1 x AUX cable

1 x USB cable

1 x User manual

1 x Retail box

Excellent Sound & FM radio: Bluetooth speaker big power 20W, 3 loudspeakers including one high output subwoofer, two tweeters and a rear heavy bass guide tube. Clear and stereo sound make you extremely enjoyable with the music. FM radio can search available stations in your area. Speaker FM radio can also manually input a station using the remote control .

Easy to Connect & Carry: Wireless Speaker Bluetooth 5.0, 33ft range, Quick pairing any Bluetooth-enabled device, such as Android cellphones, iPhone, iPod and so on. If you don’t use Bluetooth connection, you can use a 3.5mm AUX cable to plug in the speakers and the other side to insert auxiliary connection device of a smartphone, computer, MP3, MP4, TV and so on.

Worry-free Warranty: Our worry-free 12-month warranty and friendly customer service. RS-A800 speaker is not big and easy to carry,suitable for home,store,backyard,small party,picnic,salon,projector and more.A perfect gift for the music lover with an active lifestyle.

NOTE: In order to you in a healthy environment to enjoy music, it is recommended that you do not listen to music at high volume for a long time, at the same time also can better protect the sound of the speaker unit.