Tampa Megachurch Pastor Will Not Be Prosecuted for Illegal Sunday Service

Breaking News

Tampa’s debatable Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne will not be prosecuted for loading his church throughout quarantine, due to the fact that district attorneys assume detaining him got the job done.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren revealed Friday his workplace will not seek fees versus the pastor. Warren claims, basically, it’s unneeded currently due to the fact that Pastor Browne’s been socially distancing since he obtained broken.

Warren claimed the apprehension promptly dealt with the reckless actions– “Pastor Howard-Browne has maintained responsible social distancing on his church campus while engaging with community leaders in a dialogue about the best path forward for his congregation.”

Call it a put on the wrist.

As we reported … Howard-Browne was a desired male after opposing Florida’s shelter-at-home orders by holding a Sunday service back in March at his RiverChurch Not just was your house loaded to the gills, yet the pastor thumbed his nose at authorities, flaunting … “The only time the church will close is when the Rapture is taking place.”

FYI, Florida churches are preparing to resume this weekend break– yet just at 25% ability and also the churchgoers need to exercise social distancing.