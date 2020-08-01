Tampa Bay Lightning: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

All eyes will be on captain Steven Stamkos, who is coming off an injury that sidelined him prior to the season being postponed on March 12.

Division: Atlantic (second)

Record: 43-21 -6

Coach: Jon Cooper

LINEUP

Forwards:

Anthony Cirelli, Blake Coleman, Barclay Goodrow, Yanni Gourde, Tyler Johnson, Mathieu Joseph, Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov, Pat Maroon, Ondrej Palat, Cedric Paquette, Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos, Mitchell Stephens, Carter Verhaeghe, Alexander Volkov

Defensemen:

Zach Bogosian, Erik Cernak, Braydon Coburn, Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Jan Rutta, Luke Schenn, Mikhail Sergachev, Kevin Shattenkirk

Goaltenders:

Curtis McElhinney, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Scott Wedgewood

SCHEDULE

The Lightning will play a three-game round robin at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto to figure out seeding in the FirstRound They will handle the Washington Capitals onAug 3 at 3 p.m., then deal with the Boston Bruins onAug 5 at 4 p.m. and surface with a video game versus Philadelphia Flyers onAug 8.