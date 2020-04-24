Tampa Bay Buccaneers move up in NFL draft to get OL Tristan Wirfs to protect Tom Brady

Recent news on the NFL draft showed that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have moved up one spot.

The team had traded with San Francisco 49ers and acquired the 13th overall pick. They then chose Tristan Wirfs, the Iowa offensive tackle. Wirfs is versatile as an offensive lineman and can deliver the right kind of tackle at the right time. Unfortunately he was projected to be unavailable.

This year, Wirfs’ role will be a lot more since he would act as the protecting quarterback to Tom Brady. The famous Brady will turn 43 this August.

When Wirfs was asked if he had anything to say to Brady, he said, “I’m just ready to go. I’m looking forward to it.”

