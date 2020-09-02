Tampa Bay Buccaneers have serious interest in Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette might not have to move out of state to find his next job in the NFL.

What would you pay to take a flier on a former No. 4 overall pick?

That’s something the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are asking themselves right now. After being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this week, Leonard Fournette is looking for work and the Buccaneers might be the answer to the question of where he’ll play next.

According to Albert Breer, the Bucs have serious interest in signing Fournette and adding him to an already loaded arsenal for Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers have emerged as a serious suitor for RB Leonard Fournette, sources say. Not done, but there’s serious interest there. So another weapon for Tom Brady may be on its way. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 2, 2020

The Bucs have less than $2 million in cap space left, but Fournette is not going to command top dollar on the market. Greg Auman from The Athletic points out that teams have been turning Fournette’s $4 million asking price down and if he wants to play in 2020 he’ll have to dramatically reduce his financial expectations.

In order to get a deal done, the most that Tampa Bay could offer without needing to make a roster move is $1.9 million.

Fournette is a former Top 5 draft pick and a player who went over 1,000 yards…