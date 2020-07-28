Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians says he will be on the sidelines during games | NFL News





Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians says he trusts the NFL’s health and wellness procedures

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians says there’s “no chance of me coaching from a box” this season, in spite of his higher-risk status.

The 67- year-old, three-time cancer survivor stated he will be on the sidelines if the season continues as prepared during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Once we get a shield that I like, I’ll have my mask and shield on,” Arians stated.

Arians stated he trusts the NFL’s health and wellness procedures and is “very confident” there can be a 16- video game season.

“I think the protocols that are in place are extremely safe and it’s gonna be coaches, players and staff being smart outside the building,” he stated.

“Nobody’s gonna get sick over here because everybody’s got a negative test that’s in the building, so you’re gonna get sick somewhere else. We’ve just got to have a lot of discipline this year, and I have a lot of confidence we’ll get it done.”

Former New England Patriots legend Tom Brady will want to lead the Bucs to magnificence in his very first season with the franchise

Arians stated “there was never a doubt” he was going to coach this season, in spite of the uncommon situations. And not even if the group signed six-time Super Bowl champ quarterback Tom Brady in March.

“Especially once I’d seen the protocols and everything that’s in place. Whether it was Tom or whoever the quarterback would be – I’m gonna get excited, I really like our ball club,” he stated.

“Knock on wood we can remain healthy this year and do the things we wish to do, to get to the playoffs.

!Having Tom contributes to the enjoyment clearly, however I would have been all-in in either case.”

The Buccaneers went 7-9 last season in Arians’ very first season with the Buccaneers.

