Tammy Duckworth – Who Tucker Carlson Ripped For Being A Coward

Senator Tammy Duckworth, who as soon as supposedly declined an interview with Tucker Carlson over the elimination of statues of American starting dads, called President Trump a “coward-in-chief.”

Duckworth (D- IL) made her remarks throughout a speech at the virtual Democratic National Convention (DNC) Thursday night.

The Democrat congresswoman stated military members “have a coward-in-chief who won’t stand up to Vladimir Putin, read his daily intelligence briefings, or even publicly admonish adversaries for reportedly putting bounties on our troops’ heads.”

By contrast, governmental candidate Joe Biden, she stated,“would never pervert our military to stroke his own ego … or threaten them against Americans peacefully exercising their constitutional rights.”

Sen Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran, states Joe Biden is the “kind of leader our service members deserve.” Instead, “they have a coward in chief, who won’t stand up to Vladimir Putin.” #DemConvention https://t.co/FEkGGBoFoz pic.twitter.com/69OUvr3Mc4 — CNN (@CNN) August 21, 2020

Cowards Lie

Duckworth, naturally, is describing the very same lie Democrats have actually been duplicating all week about “peaceful protesters” being cleared …