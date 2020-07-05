Tammy Duckworth: Illinois senator says Trump’s ‘priorities are all wrong’

“What really struck me about the speech that the President gave at Mount Rushmore was that he spent more time worried about honoring dead Confederates than he did talking about the lives of the 130,000 Americans who lost their lives to Covid-19 or by warning Russia off of the bounty they’re putting on American’s heads,” Duckworth, a Democrat, told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.” “I mean his priorities are all wrong here. He should be talking about what we’re going to do to overcome this pandemic. What are we going to do to push Russia back? And instead he had no time for that.”

There have already been more than 2.8 million cases of coronavirus in the United States and at least 129,676 people in the US have died, according to Johns Hopkins University’s latest tally . Illinois is one of the top 10 states with the most confirmed cases of coronavirus, where more than 146,000 individuals have been infected and at the very least 1,157 people have died.

This story has been updated.