Tammy Duckworth Claims Tucker Carlson Criticism Was Because She Is Asian-American

Senator Tammy Duckworth stated that the criticism that she got from Fox’s Tucker Carlson was merely due to the truth she is Asian-American

Duckworth: Carlson Spreads Lies About Me

Duckworth appeared on CNN’s Newsroom on Tuesday, with Brianna Keilar, and went over the current criticism of her by conservative expert, TuckerCarlson Keilar directed Duckworth to Carlson’s takedown of her, that including calling the Senator from Illinois a “moron” and a “coward,” for arguing that there is “a national discussion” to be had on eliminating particular memorials.

Carlson likewise presumed that Duckworth disliked America, a reasonable sufficient criticism offered her determination to engage with the far-left mob to remove memorials of patriots from throughout the nation. This is something a veteran must rule out, however Duckworth, who served in Iraq, is apparently up for it.

“When you love the Constitution, and you love this country as much as I do, so much so that you’re willing to lay down your life to protect and defend her, then you must agree to defend the rights of the likes of Tucker Carlson to lie about you,” Duckworth argued, releasing into a tirade versus Carlson:

Of course, I do not desire statues of George Washington taken down anymore than I would desire the Purple Heart that he established ripped from my chest, however I will safeguard the right for Tucker Carlson to be the obnoxious individual that he is and to lie about me because that’s what our nation is everything about. And if you really enjoy America and you really enjoy the Constitution, then you need to defend individuals’s right to reveal their viewpoints, even pesky ones that are lies that you do not concur with. I’m to this day I want if they wish to call me support and put the uniform on, and I’ll return to fight to safeguard his right to be repellent.

Ridiculous Commentary– Tucker Isn’ t Racist!

Keilar asked Duckworth whether she believed she was singled out because she is a prospective prospect for VicePresident Duckworth argued it was a lot more basic than that.

“I think he singled me out because I’m Asian-American and I look different. Asian-Americans have always been the other in our society,” she stated.

“He doesn’t want America to be as diverse as it should be. In fact, he used I think ten words of the white supremacy statement on that,” she continued. “So this is what they do, they go after your strength. But they also single others —folks to try to make them others. My family has fought and defended this nation over 200 years. I am, to this day, willing to defend his right to have his opinions.”

What a load of rubbish! Duckworth is plainly playing the race card here, to deflect from what is practical criticism levelled versus her by a conservative expert. Only somebody who dislikes this nation would even think about removing statues and memorials to those that established it or were heroes of the Republic.