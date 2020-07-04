Tammy Bruce calls Ghislaine Maxwell case a ‘very important’ reminder women are as capable of evil as men

“Having my own experiences, I think that women in general can relate to the issue of domestic violence, to people being abusive, etc.,” Bruce said on “Hannity.” “And I believe that this is a dynamic where a lot of people, at exactly the same time, can’t imagine some of the things that this specific young woman is describing. But I believe that we have to realize and for me, this really is important on the issue of gender stereotypes, especially as we transfer to the election season.

GHISLANE MAXWELL ARRESTED ON SEXUAL ABUSE CHARGES

“We keep being told that women are better than everyone else,” she added. “That women are much better than men, that women do things differently, that we’re better leaders, we can be trusted more. And a very important thing to remember is, is that women are powerful and amazing and we are as capable [of being] as good as men are, as well as bad.”

Maxwell was arrested Thursday in New Hampshire on federal charges of facilitating and taking part in sexual abuse acts with minors. She faces as much as 35 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

“I do think a lot of people are very nervous right now,” Bruce said, “because she does hold, I would guess with what I’ve heard, a great deal of information about a lot of powerful people. And we’re going to have to see how this plays out.”

