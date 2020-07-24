Tamar Braxton’s BF David Adefeso Says The Singer Is ‘Healing’ With The ‘Best Available’ Medical Help Following Hospitalization

Tamar Braxton‘s sweetheart David Adefeso is sharing an upgrade about the singer’s roadway to healing following her current hospitalization for what was reported as a possible suicide effort.

As we covered, the 43- year-old Braxton Family Values star was required to a health center on July 16 after Adefeso discovered her unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown LA and called 911 for help. Now, he’s letting fans understand they can breathe out a bit due to the fact that Tamar will continue to get the treatment she requires throughout this tough time.

Acknowledging the profusion of issue and assistance for the star, he informed The Blast in a declaration:

“On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers. Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people. This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression.”

Braxton offered fans rather a scare when she was confessed, with her sweetheart obviously informing cops she had actually been consuming and took prescription tablets the night of the occurrence, however, it was uncertain the number of. Although it was at first thought the singer left a suicide note for relative at one point previously that day, another expert near to the circumstance has actually because rejected that report, declaring her sweetheart “does not believe that she was trying to kill herself, despite experiencing some rough times in quarantine.”

Either method, it’s apparent Tamar was under some distress and while she’s not completly out of the woods yet, enjoyed ones stay enthusiastic she’s getting the proper total care she requires progressing. He included:

“Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment. Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness. We ask to please respect Tamar’s privacy, and her family’s privacy, during this important time of healing.”

After she went into the medical facility, we discovered Tamar remained in a steady condition and was lastly “awake and communicating” with those around her. Doctors identified it remained in her benefit to move her to a psychological health center for more targeted treatment.

A source with understanding about the choice described:

“Tamar is not out of the woods by any means. Doctors are still keeping a very close eye on her for her safety. Tamar has been committed to working on her mental health for some time, but she experienced some setbacks during the last year, finding quarantine to be particularly difficult.”

We continue to keep her in our ideas and prayers for a healthy, complete healing.