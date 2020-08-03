Tamar Braxton Thanks Boyfriend David Adefeso For ‘Saving My Life’ In Emotional Tribute

Tamar Braxton is feeling all the love in the world for longtime boyfriend David Adefeso.

The Braxton Family Values star opened up emotionally on Instagram Saturday night, sharing a special message for her man in a very public way. Of course, as we’ve been reporting, this follows Adefeso coming to Braxton’s rescue after he discovered her unconscious amid a possible suicide attempt during a “staycation” visit to a hotel in the middle of last month.

The 43-year-old singer and actress took to the social media platform to proclaim her gratefulness of Adefeso’s presence in her life. She referenced his heroic act upon finding her “in our home lifeless” after the incident, adding (below):

“I came here just to say this and then I’m logging off… if you have ever been in recovery or treatment you know that you reflect on a lot of things… so I couldn’t let another day, another second go by without PUBLICLY Thanking my Love @david.adefeso for saving my life… I’m so grateful. I was in our home lifeless 😔💔 & I’m sure finding me the way that you did couldn’t have been easy.”

From there, Braxton pressed on, referencing how her love has forever “held me when I have been weak” and sharing…