Tamar Braxton Hospitalized After Possible Suicide Attempt: REPORT

Tamar Braxton has reportedly been hospitalized Thursday night after a possible suicide attempt.

According to The Blast, the singer was found “unresponsive” at the Ritz Carlton Residences in downtown LA by her boyfriend David Adefeso, who called 911 at around 9:45 yesterday evening. He is said to have told police she had been drinking and had taken prescription pills, though it was not clear how many.

Treating it as a “possible overdose,” Braxton was rushed to the hospital last night, where she is under 24-hour watch. Their sources say she’s in stable condition but is still unconscious.

The outlet also claims Adefeso spoke to law enforcement about it being a possible suicide attempt, as TMZ reported the boyfriend revealed how the 43-year-old was upset earlier in the day and threatened to kill herself. Their law enforcement officers say there was no note.

Please keep Tamar in your thoughts and prayers, Perezcious readers. We are so hoping she pulls through and can get the help she needs.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]