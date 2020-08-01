Tamar Braxton and WeTV part ways following singer’s cutting revelations about network

Braxton spoke out about her mental health struggles for the first time on Thursday following a reported hospitalization when she was allegedly found unresponsive in a hotel room earlier this month.

TAMAR BRAXTON SPEAKS OUT AFTER REPORTED HOSPITALIZATION: ‘MENTAL ILLNESS IS REAL’

At the time, several outlets reported that her boyfriend found her unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton in Los Angeles on the night of July 16. Reps for Braxton, 43, did not respond to Fox News’ previous request for comment.

On Thursday, the reality star took to Instagram to share a lengthy statement along with a picture of herself hugging her son.

In her public statement, the “All the Way Home” songstress, 43, revealed that she “wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair.” Braxton said she detailed the “demise” she was experiencing at the time, however, her “cry for help went totally ignored.”

Now, on Friday – WeTV told Fox News they’re honoring Braxton’s wishes to move on from their 10-year partnership.