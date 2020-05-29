TalkTalk down: Internet and broadband not working as users struggle to access network

TalkTalk web has stopped working correctly, with users unable to get on-line.

Tracking web site Down Detector confirmed a dramatic spike within the variety of folks reporting points with the web service supplier.

The outage got here as users throughout the nation depend on their connections to work and examine from house. While the web infrastructure has stayed largely secure regardless of the brand new working patterns, any outage can in a short time trigger widespread issues.

Problems had been reported proper throughout the nation, in accordance to Down Detector. While the realm round London, Cardiff and Birmingham noticed probably the most experiences, that’s seemingly to be merely a results of the place most individuals try to get on-line.





TalkTalk’s standing web site recommended that every one of its companies, together with broadband, had been nonetheless on-line. “We’ve no reported issues with Broadband right now,” a message on the positioning learn.

But the corporate’s official Twitter web page was being despatched a flurry of experiences, to which it replied with apologies and despatched users again to that service standing web page.

