Talks underway for helping Armenia in fight against COVID-19 – Georgian official – Panorama

Paata Imnadze, deputy head of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health has stated that foretells help Armenia in the fight against COVID-19 are underway, First Channel of Georgia reports.

As Paata Imnadze stated at a briefing at the government administration, “the offer has already been made to Armenia.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia states that “there is intensive communication between the governments of Georgia and Armenia regarding coronavirus.”