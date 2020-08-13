Talks stall as Trump, Pelosi play blame game

WASHINGTON – A bipartisan deal for a new coronavirus stimulus package appeared hopelessly out of reach on Thursday, with congressional Democrats blaming Republicans, Republicans blaming Democrats and President Donald Trump suggesting the talks are doomed.

The only thing everyone seemed to agree on is that the discussions are at an impasse.

“I want you to see how vast our differences are,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said at a news conference Thursday. She pointed to a large blue poster detailing the wide gap between what Republicans and Democrats want to pay for various priorities.

“It’s no wonder we have a vast difference because this administration, other Republicans in Congress have never understood the gravity of this situation,” Pelosi said.

While Pelosi was speaking, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., went to the floor on the other side of the Capitol and condemned Democrats for sticking with a “completely unrealistic, far-left proposal” and holding the negotiations “hostage” over “non-COVID-related ideological items.”

“The speaker and the leader have not conceded anything,” McConnell said. “They haven’t budged on their absurd demands. Their partisan games continue. And so the nation’s pain continues, too.”

Post Office funding:Trump opposes new funds for U.S. Postal Service, saying he doesn’t want to help expand vote by mail

The dueling remarks illustrate the gulf between both parties over desperately needed money to…